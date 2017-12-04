BELLWAY PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, December 4
BELLWAY p.l.c. ('the Company')
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF
PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
4 DECEMBER 2017
The Company was informed today that under the terms of the Bellway p.l.c. Employee Share Trust (1992) (an arrangement to reward directors and employees) 16,586 ordinary 12.5p shares (including dividend equivalent shares which have accrued between grant and vesting) were transferred on 4 December 2017 to Edward Ayres for nil consideration under the Bellway p.l.c. (2008) Share Matching Plan.
Mr Ayres immediately thereafter sold 7,812 Bellway p.l.c. 12.5p ordinary shares at a price of £34.70 per share to cover income tax and NI liabilities. The balance of 8,774 shares and the 3,859 Investment Shares he held relating to the Plan were transferred to Mrs Jane Ayres.
The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulations.
BELLWAY p.l.c.
NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF
PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|1 Edward Ayres
2 Jane Ayres
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|1 Director (PDMR)
2 PCA of PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bellway p.l.c.
|b)
|LEI
|213800CY4L3HST4FGZ98
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to date; to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
12.5p ordinary shares
GB0000904986
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|1a Exercise of award granted in December 2014 under the Company's Share Matching Plan and associated dividend accrual shares.
1b Sale of shares to cover income tax and NI liability due on the exercise of this award.
1c & 2a Transfer of balance of shares to Jane Ayres (PCA).
2b Transfer of investment shares held by Ted Ayres under the Plan to Jane Ayres (PCA).
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s) Volume(s)
1a Nil 16,586
1b £34.70 7,812
1c & 2a Nil 8,774
2b Nil 3,859
|d)
|Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
N/A
N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|4 December 2017
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Name of contact and telephone number for queries:
Simon Scougall
Group General Counsel & Company Secretary
Bellway p.l.c.
Tel: 0191 217 0717