BELLWAY PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

BELLWAY p.l.c. ('the Company')

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

4 DECEMBER 2017

The Company was informed today that under the terms of the Bellway p.l.c. Employee Share Trust (1992) (an arrangement to reward directors and employees) 16,586 ordinary 12.5p shares (including dividend equivalent shares which have accrued between grant and vesting) were transferred on 4 December 2017 to Edward Ayres for nil consideration under the Bellway p.l.c. (2008) Share Matching Plan.

Mr Ayres immediately thereafter sold 7,812 Bellway p.l.c. 12.5p ordinary shares at a price of £34.70 per share to cover income tax and NI liabilities. The balance of 8,774 shares and the 3,859 Investment Shares he held relating to the Plan were transferred to Mrs Jane Ayres.

The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulations.

BELLWAY p.l.c.

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF

PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name 1 Edward Ayres

2 Jane Ayres 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status 1 Director (PDMR)

2 PCA of PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Bellway p.l.c. b) LEI 213800CY4L3HST4FGZ98 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to date; to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code

12.5p ordinary shares



GB0000904986 b) Nature of the transaction

1a Exercise of award granted in December 2014 under the Company's Share Matching Plan and associated dividend accrual shares.

1b Sale of shares to cover income tax and NI liability due on the exercise of this award.

1c & 2a Transfer of balance of shares to Jane Ayres (PCA).

2b Transfer of investment shares held by Ted Ayres under the Plan to Jane Ayres (PCA). c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

1a Nil 16,586

1b £34.70 7,812

1c & 2a Nil 8,774

2b Nil 3,859 d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume

Price



N/A

N/A e) Date of the transaction 4 December 2017 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of contact and telephone number for queries:

Simon Scougall

Group General Counsel & Company Secretary

Bellway p.l.c.

Tel: 0191 217 0717