With reference to release no. 25/2017 of 4 December 2017, changes in Columbus A/S' Articles of Association as a consequence of the board resolution regarding issue of warrants in pursuance of the authorization in Section 5.1 in the Articles of Association, have today been registered in the Danish Business Authority.



At the same time the new Articles of Association for the company are hereby published.





Ib Kunøe Thomas Honoré Chairman CEO & President



Translation: In the event of any inconsistency between this document and the Danish language version, the Danish language version shall be the governing version.



