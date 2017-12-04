Interventional Cardiology Devices Market Worth 20.85 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, December 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Interventional Cardiology Devices Market by type (Angioplasty, Catheters, Plaque Modification (Atherectomy, Thrombectomy), Hemodynamic Flow Alteration (Embolic Protection, Total Occlusion), Guidewire, Introducer Sheath)) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is expected to reach USD 20.85 Billion by 2022 from USD 14.52 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.5%.

Factors driving the growth of this market include technological advancements in interventional cardiology devices, rising geriatric population, increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases, and improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets.

Angioplasty stents are estimated to account for the largest share of the Interventional Cardiology Devices Market in 2017.

The angioplasty stents market is further segmented into bare-metal stents, drug-eluting stents, and bioresorbable stents. The drug-eluting stents segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global Interventional Cardiology Devices Market in 2017. Factors driving the growth of this segment include the wide range of benefits associated with the use of drug-eluting stents and the widespread availability of these devices across the globe.

The plaque modification devices segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The plaque modification devices market is further segmented into thrombectomy devices and atherectomy devices. The thrombectomy devices segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global Interventional Cardiology Devices Market in 2017. Market growth can largely be attributed to factors such as the rising incidence of plaque deposition and the increasing demand for technologically advanced thrombectomy devices.

North America is estimated to command the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Based on region, the Interventional Cardiology Devices Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is estimated to dominate the Interventional Cardiology Devices Market in 2017. This is mainly due to factors such as the increasing patient base of cardiovascular diseases, technological advancements in interventional cardiology devices, and growing healthcare expenditures.

Key players in the Interventional Cardiology Devices Market include Medtronic (US), Boston Scientific (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Terumo (Japan), Cordis (US), B.Braun (Germany), C.R. Bard (US), Biosensors (Singapore), and Biotronik (Germany).

