Hellenic Capital plc (HECP) Hellenic Capital plc: Placing and Open Offer; Extension of Placing Timetable 04-Dec-2017 / 14:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. +Hellenic Capital plc ("Company" or "Hellenic") Placing and Open Offer; Extension of Placing Timetable Terms used in this announcement shall have meanings ascribed to them in a circular dated 7th November 2017 ("Circular), which on 8th November 2017 was posted to Qualifying Shareholders of Hellenic. Following consultation with its legal advisers the Company has determined to extend the time available for completion of the Placing of up to 50,000,000 New Shares, details of which were contained in the Circular. The final closing date for the Placing shall be moved back from 22nd November 2017, being the date specified in the Circular, to 31st December 2017. A further announcement shall be made as and when appropriate; and, in any event, as soon as practicable following 31st December 2017. The Circular contained, in addition to information about the Company and the Placing, an Open Offer to Qualifying Shareholders, which closed on 22nd November 2017. In the light of the variance between the revised timetable disclosed above and that contained in the Circular, the Company has today (4th December 2017) written to those Qualifying Shareholders who subscribed for and were allotted New Shares under the Open Offer ("Allottees") advising them of the variation in the new Placing timetable from that set out in the Circular and surrounding matters, giving the Allottees the option of electing to sell to the Company at the Placing Price of 0.5 pence per share the New Shares allotted to them pursuant to the Open Offer. Any New Shares so acquired by the Company shall be held in its treasury and shall be available for re-issue at a future date. Mark Jackson, MBA, FCA Chairman Hellenic Capital plc Kingston-upon-Hull, 4th December 2017 The foregoing announcement has been issued after due and careful enquiry and the Directors of Hellenic accept responsibility for its content. Enquiries: Hellenic Capital plc: Mark Jackson E-mail: mark.jackson@jsacc Tel: +44 1482 794654 Keith, Bayley, Rogers & Co. Limited: Graham Atthill-Beck E-mail: blackpearladvisers@gmail.com Graham.Atthill-Beck@kbrl.co.uk Tel: +44 20 7464 4091 Mob: +971 50 856 9408; +44 750 643 4107 Ends. ISIN: GB00B2PKKY27 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: HECP Sequence No.: 4941 End of Announcement EQS News Service 635395 04-Dec-2017

