Global Tractor Transmission System Market 2017-2021 - Increase in Demand of Continuous Variable Transmission Tractors

The "Global Tractor Transmission System Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global tractor transmission system market to grow at a CAGR of 3.06% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Tractor Transmission System Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing focus on agricultural sector by governments and private players. Increasing global population and advancements made in the field of modern farming techniques are driving the global agriculture industry. Economies are increasingly focusing on developing their agricultural output by increasing the farm productivity. Additionally, the governments of various economies have been taking various initiatives for encouraging farmers to use modern techniques of farming and increase their productivity.

One trend in the market is increase in demand of continuous variable transmission tractors. There has been an increase in the demand for the continuous variable transmission (CVT) tractors across all regions. Unlike manual transmission, CVT does not have gear shift. CVT technology uses pulleys, which are connected through a belt. These pulleys have the capability to change their sizes, and thus, provide a change in the gearing.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is highly volatile and cyclical demand for tractors. The demand for tractors has been cyclical and has observed a lot of ups and downs since it is dependent on many factors. The important factors affecting this market are the availability of finance, crop patterns, and forecast of rain. According to historical data, the tractor sales volume witness marginal decline after growing for a certain period, mainly reflecting cyclical corrections. The demand for tractors is also dependent on the availability of the credit facilities. Easy credit facilities and lower interest rates lead to more demand for tractors.



Key vendors

John Deere

Massey Ferguson

Mahindra Tractors

Escorts Group

Other prominent vendors

New Holland

KUBOTA Corporation

Tractors and Farm Equipment (TAFE)

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market By Wheel Drive



Part 07: Geographical Segmentation



Part 08: Key Leading Countries



Part 09: Decision Framework



Part 10: Drivers And Challenges



Part 11: Market Trends



Part 12: Vendor Landscape



Part 13: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 14: Appendix



