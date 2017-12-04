Global Enterprise Intellectual Property Management Software Market to 2025 - Retention of Intellectual Property to Sustain in Global Enterprise Competition

DUBLIN, December 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Enterprise Intellectual Property Management Software Market 2017-2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Enterprise IP Management Software market is expected to grow US$ 16.51 billion by 2025 from US$ 4.12 billion in 2016

The global Enterprise IP Management Software market for the end-user industries is fragmented into BFSI, Information & Technology, automotive, aerospace & defense, research institutes and others. The segmentation is based upon need for enterprise IP management software to improve intellectual property search, analytics and protection of intellectual properties. Information & Technology in the enterprise IP management software market have acquired the biggest share in 2016, followed by pharmaceuticals, Automotive, Research Institutes and Aerospace and defense. Information & Technology industry is the industry that initiates innovations. In the year 2014 tech companies accredited majority patents, which was more than 300,000 utility patents. The IT industries are estimated to further increase at a significant growth rate during the forecast period of 2017 - 2025.

Enterprise IP management software is an automation system for modern corporate that supports in the tracking of patents, trademarks, copyrights and IP. The software facilitates paperless work and is used by corporates that aims to frame an advanced IT infrastructure and system. This software enables the corporate's IPR Departments, to perform periodic activities easily, efficiently, effectively and accurately. Trademark IP management software type is anticipated to grow at a significant growth rate owing to the increasing number of trademarks registered worldwide.



Key trend which will predominantly effect the market in coming year is increasing demand for intellectual property protection and majority of the companies retain their IP in order to sustain the global enterprise competition. IP Assets are valuable and flexible key assets for creating and sustaining enterprise competition. Globalization and trade liberalization have made most it significant for all enterprises including SMEs become competitive on intercontinental platform even if the company is operating in the domestic market only limited to a single country.



Key Topics Covered:





1. Tables & Figures



2 Introduction

2.1 Scope of the Study



3 Key Takeaways



4 Global Enterprise IP Management Software Market - Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Segmentation

4.2.1 Global Enterprise IP Management Software Market - by Types

4.2.2 Global Enterprise IP Management Software Market - by Services

4.2.3 Global Enterprise IP Management Software Market - by End-user

4.2.4 Global Enterprise IP Management Software Market - by Geography

4.3 PEST Analysis



5 Global Enterprise IP Management Software Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Retention of Intellectual Property to sustain in global enterprise competition

5.1.2 Rising need of protection of IP assets from duplicity and burglary

5.1.3 Government encouragement to generate and protect competitive intellectual assets

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Lack of skilled professionals

5.2.2 High initial cost

5.3 Key Market Opporunities

5.3.1 Rising number of new channels of delivery

5.3.2 Increasing consumer-driven demand

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) implementation to improve data quality

5.4.2 IP Management transition towards cloud storage

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6 Enterprise IP Management Software Market - Global

6.1 Global Enterprise IP Management Software Market Overview

6.2 Global Enterprise IP Management Software Market Forecast and Analysis



7 Global Enterprise IP Management Software Market Analysis - by Types

7.1 Overview

7.1 Trademark IP Management Software

7.2 Patent IP Management Software

7.3 Copyright IP Management Software

7.4 Design IP Management Software

7.5 Litigation IP Management Software

7.6 Other IP Management Software



8 Global Enterprise IP Management Software Market Analysis - by Services

8.1 Overview

8.2 Consulting

8.3 Implementation Services

8.4 Support & Maintenance



9 Global Enterprise IP Management Software Market Analysis - by End-users

9.1 Overview

9.2 BSFI

9.3 Pharmaceutical

9.4 Automotive

9.5 Aerospace and Defence

9.6 Information & Technology Enterprises

9.7 Research Institutes

9.8 Others



10 Global Enterprise IP Management Software Market - Geographical Analysis



11 Industry Landscape

11.1 Market Initiative

11.2 Merger and Acquisition

11.3 New Development

11.4 New Development



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Product Mapping

12.2 Market Positioning



13 Global Enterprise IP Management Software Market - Key Company Profiles



Anaqua, Inc.

CPA Global Limited

Cardinal IP

FlexTrac

Gridlogics

IP Folio

Leocorpio

PatSnap

Patrix AB

WebTMS.

