ORLANDO, FL--(Marketwired - December 04, 2017) - Findsome & Winmore, the classic digital marketing agency that helps clients find and win new customers, announces today plans to relocate its headquarters to an 8,000 square-foot, full building located at 1550 South Lakemont Avenue in Winter Park. This announcement comes as the company prepares for continued strategic growth in 2018 and beyond.

In searching for and finalizing the purchase of its new space, Findsome & Winmore enlisted the help of clients Foundry Commercial, Fountainhead Commercial Capital, and Sloane & Johnson. Additionally, Baker Barrios Architects, another Findsome & Winmore client, will oversee the remodeling of the building.

"We have always considered ourselves to be an extension of our clients' teams, so involving them in the process of finding our new home was very special for us," said Matt Certo, CEO and principal at Findsome & Winmore. "With their assistance, we have found a space that will not only allow us to grow our agency significantly over the next 18 months, but will also provide our team members with a creative, interactive environment they can thrive in. We thank Foundry Commercial, Fountainhead Commercial Capital and Baker Barrios Architects for their continued, invaluable insight as we embark on this journey."

Findsome & Winmore's decision to relocate its headquarters comes just two years after the company expanded its current office space, increasing office capacity from approximately 15 people to 25 people. Now, the company is moving to a building that will sustain its steady growth trajectory while permitting extra room for a kitchen, coffee bar, multiple meeting spaces and more.

In 2017 alone, Findsome & Winmore's growth involved the onboarding of multiple new clients, including Virgin Produced, Tijuana Flats, Children's Home Society, onePULSE Foundation, Park Square Homes, and more.

Following a five-month construction period, the Findsome & Winmore team will relocate to its new office in May 2018.

About Findsome & Winmore

Findsome & Winmore is the classic digital marketing agency that FINDS and WINS new customers for clients through a focus on digital tactics (such as websites, SEO, social media, apps and content management) combined with tried-and-true traditional marketing tactics (such as brand design, print collateral, advertising, public relations) that are guided by a strong strategic marketing plan. Learn more at http://findsomewinmore.com/.

