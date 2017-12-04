sprite-preloader
04.12.2017
ACCESSWIRE

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd.: Notice of Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2017 / Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (AIM: ECO, TSX-V: EOG) announces that the Company's Annual and Special General Meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders is to be held at the offices of Chitiz Pathak LLP located at 320 Bay Street, Suite 1600, Toronto, Ontario, on Friday, December 29, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time). The Company confirms that the Management Information Circular, dated 4 December 2017, has been mailed to registered shareholders. A copy of the Management Information Circular is available on the Company's website (www.ecooilandgas.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

For more information, please visit www.ecooilandgas.com or contact the following:

Eco Atlantic Oil and Gas

+1 (416) 250 1955

Gil Holzman, CEO
Colin Kinley, COO
Alan Friedman, VP

Strand Hanson Limited (Financial & Nominated Adviser)

+44 (0) 20 7409 3494

James Harris
Rory Murphy
James Bellman

Brandon Hill Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 3463 5000

Oliver Stansfield
Jonathan Evans
Robert Beenstock

Peterhouse Corporate Finance (Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7469 0930

Eran Zucker
Duncan Vasey
Lucy Williams

Blytheweigh (PR)

+44 (0) 20 7138 3204

Nick Elwes
Tim Blythe

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3062Y_1-2017-12-4.pdf

SOURCE: Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd.


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE