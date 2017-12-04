The Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC), the world's leading organization transforming business and society by accelerating the adoption of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), has published the sixth edition of the Journal of Innovation a collection of articles on topics ranging from artificial intelligence (AI) to the Intelligent Urban Water Supply Testbed.

The Journal of Innovation highlights the innovative ideas, approaches, products, and services emerging within the Industrial Internet. Recent themes include smart cities, the smart factory, and edge computing.

"AI will have a massive impact on global growth across all industries and will revolutionize how businesses compete and grow by significantly boosting productivity through intelligent automation," said Edy Liongosari, Co-chair of the IIC Thought Leadership Task Group and Chief Research Scientist at Accenture Labs. "The IIC's testbed program continues to foster innovation as demonstrated by the real-world benefits of the Intelligent Urban Water Supply Testbed."

The 6th edition of the Journal of Innovation includes the following articles:

How Democratized Artificial Intelligence Can Move Manufacturing to a New Evolution Pace

Eric Prevost, Oracle Corporation

Industrial Intelligence: AI's Implications on Security, Seamlessness and Services for the IIoT

Sanjay Sarma, MIT

Joshua E. Siegel, MIT

Outcomes, Insights, and Best Practices from IIC Testbeds: Intelligent Urban Water Supply Testbed

Shi-Wan Lin, Thingswise

Joseph Fontaine, Industrial Internet Consortium

Spotlight on the Industrial IoT Analytics Framework

William Sobel, VIMANA

Full current and past editions of the Journal of Innovation can be downloaded at http://www.iiconsortium.org/journal-of-innovation.htm.

