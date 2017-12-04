Power Generation - Top Five Trends for 2018 and Beyond, Reports Bharat Book Bureau

MUMBAI, December 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Power generation is experiencing a series of trends which will shape the market for decades to come. Coal is seemingly on a terminal decline, to be replaced by natural gas, and renewable energy is making substantial strides to become more commercially relevant. Advances ensure new power sources are moving closer to becoming part of the mainstream, with problems such as using renewable energy on demand now being solved. Leading companies in power generation must stay ahead of the development curve in these areas; failure to do so will mean allowing rivals to gain crucial competitive advantages at a time of great change. Bharat Book Bureau announces the addition of the report "Power Generation - Top Five Trends for 2018 and Beyond" to its offering.

Key questions answered

- What advances have occurred in renewable energy?

- What future is there for coal in the modern power market?

- Can energy storage realize the full potential of renewable energy?

- Why is gas now overtaking coal in the developed world?

- Can next generation renewable technology be successful?

