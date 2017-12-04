Vendemore, a global provider of Account Based Marketing solutions, will host a webinar Wednesday, Dec. 6, to discuss where ABM started, how it has evolved over the last decade and where it is headed. The group of accomplished presenters will share what they have learned working with various companies as they've deployed ABM strategies over the years and the results they've achieved. They will cover mistakes and lessons learned from them and discuss the keys to helping sales and marketing departments overcome obstacles to work together.

When: 11 a.m. ET, Wednesday, Dec. 6

Speakers

Thomas Roser, Vice President of Growth Field Marketing at PTC

Michael Bayler, author of "The Liquid Enterprise" and transformation thought leader

David Ratcliff, Managing Director at Vendemore

To register, go to: http://vendemore.com/page/abm-where-are-you-on-your-journey/webinar/

About Vendemore

Vendemore was founded in 2007 as the first digital Account Based Marketing company in the world. Vendemore offers global delivery for over 100 Fortune 2000 B2B companies worldwide, with particular focus on North America and Europe. The company is owned by Bisnode, a leading supplier of data analytics in 17 countries.

