MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/04/17 -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) ("D-BOX"), a world leader in immersive entertainment experiences, and Cineplex (TSX: CGX), a leading entertainment and media company, are pleased to announce that Canada's first D-BOX VR Cinematic Experience will officially open to the public on December 7, 2017.

Located in the lobby of Cineplex's Scotiabank Theatre Ottawa, the new centre features 10 D-BOX VR motion seats and state-of-the-art VR systems that will entertain and delight guests of all ages.

The launch of D-BOX VR will premiere with a presentation of Raising a Rukus, a first-of-its-kind, animated VR motion experience created and produced by The Virtual Reality Company (VRC). Firmly rooted in the rich storytelling traditions of cinema, yet creatively amplified by the immersive power of virtual reality and D-BOX motion technology, Raising a Rukus takes viewers on a series of magical adventures with two bickering twins and their mischievous pet dog, Rukus. This interactive experience offers cutting-edge technology that enables viewers to choose which character's journey they want to follow.

"We are extremely proud of this new venture and can't wait for people to see just how immersive the D-BOX VR Cinematic Experience is," states Claude Mc Master, President and CEO of D-BOX. "By adding our proven motion technology to an amazing story like Raising a Rukus, we've created a ground-breaking attraction the whole family can enjoy."

"As one of Canada's leading entertainment destinations, we work really hard to offer exceptional experiences to our guests of all ages," said Daniel Seguin, Vice President of Operations for Eastern Canada, Cineplex. "The D-BOX VR Cinematic Experience is a great example of this. We are pleased to continue our longstanding relationship with D-BOX on this exciting launch."

Tickets can be purchased on-site at Scotiabank Theatre Ottawa, located at 2385 City Park Drive in Gloucester, Ontario. Raising a Rukus is only available in english at the moment. For more information, visit Cineplex.com/VR.

ABOUT D-BOX

D-BOX is a company of visionaries and innovators. We create hyper-realistic, immersive entertainment experiences by moving the body and sparking the imagination through the use of technology and motion. This expertise is one of the reasons why we have collaborated with some of the best companies in the world to deliver new ways to tell great stories. Whether it's movies, video games, virtual reality applications, themed entertainment or professional simulation, we're driven by a desire to enhance the experience and, ultimately, move the world.

D-BOX Technologies Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: DBO). The head office is located in Montreal and offices are based in Los Angeles, USA and Beijing, China. More information is available at D-box.com

About Cineplex

A leading entertainment and media company, Cineplex (TSX: CGX) is a top-tier Canadian brand that operates in the Film Entertainment and Content, Amusement and Leisure, and Media sectors. As Canada's largest and most innovative film exhibitor, Cineplex welcomes 75 million guests annually through its circuit of 163 theatres across the country. Cineplex also operates successful businesses in digital commerce (CineplexStore.com), food service, alternative programming (Cineplex Events), cinema media (Cineplex Media), digital place-based media (Cineplex Digital Media), amusement solutions (Player One Amusement Group) and an online eSports platform for competitive and passionate gamers (WorldGaming.com). Additionally, Cineplex operates a location based entertainment business through Canada's newest destination for 'Eats & Entertainment' (The Rec Room), and will also be opening new complexes specially designed for teens and families (Playdium) as well as exciting new sports and entertainment venues in communities across the country (Topgolf). Cineplex is a joint venture partner in SCENE, Canada's largest entertainment loyalty program.

Proudly recognized as having one of the country's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Cineplex employs approximately 13,000 people in its offices across Canada and the United States. To learn more visit Cineplex.com or download the Cineplex App.

