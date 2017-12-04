Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-12-04 16:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Member of the management board of Osaühing Vettel (company belonging to the group of companies of AS PRFoods) Pekka Pentti Olavi Lahtinen will leave the management board. The change in the management board enters into force as of 01.01.2018. As of the mentioned date, the management board of Osaühing Vettel shall carry on with two management board members Ivari Vokk and Indrek Kasela.



Indrek Kasela AS PRFoods Member of the Management Board Phone: +372 452 1470 investor@prfoods.ee www.prfoods.ee