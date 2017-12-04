PITTSBURGH, PA--(Marketwired - December 04, 2017) - AndCo Consulting (AndCo), an independent, employee-owned institutional investment consulting firm, is pleased to announce that it is expanding its Pittsburgh presence with the addition of three new consultants to its local team: Tim Walters, Chris Brokaw, CFA, and Chris Pipich, CFA, respectively. Each consultant has extensive experience in both Western Pennsylvania and nationally within the Public, Taft-Hartley, Corporate, Healthcare and Endowment & Foundation spaces, and will play an instrumental role in AndCo's continued growth in the region.

AndCo has had an office in the Pittsburgh market since January 2015. Subsequently, the firm has steadily grown its local clientele across various plan types, while strategically adding new resources and qualified team members to better service the region.

"The greater Pittsburgh area is a strategic market for us, as we believe the competitive environment creates real opportunities for AndCo," said Mike Welker, President and CEO of AndCo. "Our service model and unwavering commitment to general investment consulting to institutional funds resonated with Tim, Chris and Chris and we are confident they will embrace our client-first culture and be valuable additions to both our local team and clients along with our entire organization."

Chris Brokaw and Tim Walters will both join the AndCo team as senior consultants, while Chris Pipich will join as an investment consultant.

"What is so unique about AndCo's platform is that it is a truly independent model with a single line of business," said Brokaw. "When consultants are given the ability and freedom to focus solely on the needs of their clients, instead of sales agendas, top-notch service is always a guarantee. I am excited to be a part of an organization that not only understands this approach to investment consulting, but encourages it."

"AndCo's culture is really what drew me to the team," said Walters. "It is exceedingly rare to find a company that not only has great people and high service standards, but also has the resources and passion to deliver each and every time for clients."

Walters and Brokaw officially joined AndCo on December 1, 2017. Chris Pipich will join on December 12 th .

About AndCo Consulting

AndCo Consulting, a full-service independent institutional investment consulting firm headquartered in Orlando, Fla., was founded on the belief that the institutional client should have the most objective and unbiased information with which to prudently evaluate their investment portfolio/program. The firm is comprised of a dedicated group of industry specialists with diverse business backgrounds working together toward the common goal of simplifying the investment and fiduciary decisions of fund sponsors. With offices around the country and over $79 billion in assets under advisement, AndCo serves as an independent fiduciary to each of its clients by accepting no soft-dollar compensation, having no broker dealer affiliations, selling no investment products, and having no pay-to-play arrangements.

For more information about AndCo, please visit: www.andcoconsulting.com.

