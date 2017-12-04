CCH Tagetik's Product Integration with SAP HANAto be Highlighted at Zurich Event

STAMFORD, Connecticut and LUCCA, Italy, December 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Finance executives will have the opportunity to see a live demonstration of Swarovski's integrated platform; Speakers from PwC, SAP, and Wolters Kluwer will discuss how integration can facilitate predictive analytics and expedite digital transformation

CCH Tagetik, part of Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting and a leader in global performance management software solutions, today announced that it will host "Managing the Future of Business with CCH Tagetik on SAP HANA" an informational event open to finance executives. The event will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. CET on Tuesday, December 5, at the Park Hyatt Zurich.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/492891/Tagetik_Logo.jpg )



The event is designed to introduce finance executives to the potential opportunities and benefits that can be gained through the integration of CCH Tagetik 5, a market-leading corporate performance management (CPM) solution, with SAP HANA, a market-leading in-memory data and application development platform that allows for the processing of massive amounts of data in near real-time. CCH Tagetik is an SAP partner offering Tagetik 5, which is certified as powered by SAP HANA, and is one of the few CPM providers with customers that have implemented an integrated solution.

"The integration of CCH Tagetik's unified financial and analytics platform with SAP HANA is a revolutionary step toward near real-time CPM," said Bani Brandolini, vice president of channel sales for Wolter Kluwers and one of the event's speakers. "CCH Tagetik powered by SAP HANA opens up exciting new opportunities for predictive and prescriptive analytics and adds significant incremental value to data assets."

"According to our market research, CCH Tagetik offers the best overall fit for consolidation, planning and management reporting," said Thomas Bode, director of corporate business intelligence for Swarovski, a company best known for its high-quality crystal jewelry and accessories. "Its product integration with SAP HANA brings new ways to maximize data from our ERP system and data warehouse for financial planning, analytics and more detailed reporting." Bode will present a live demonstration of Swarovski's integrated solution, which went live earlier this year, during the event.

Other event speakers include Roger Kunz-Brenner, partner and head of financial consulting for PwC, and Bertrand Patigny, senior partner advisor for SAP. Kunz-Brenner, who has more than 20 years of business and finance consulting experience, will discuss how finance can facilitate digital transformation and respond more quickly to business demands with an agile financial platform. Patigny will review SAP HANA technology and discuss how its capabilities support real-time results, predictive analytics, and on-the-fly aggregation.

For more information and to register for the event, click here. For details on CCH Tagetik's product integration with SAP HANA, download the brochure here.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in professional information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2016 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting is a leading provider of software solutions and local expertise that helps tax, accounting and audit professionals research and navigate complex regulations, comply with legislation, manage their businesses and advise clients with speed, accuracy and efficiency. CCH Tagetik , a part of the Tax and Accounting division, provides solutions to CFOs for Corporate Performance Management.

For more information about our solutions and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

SAP, SAP HANA and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See for additional trademark information and notices.

Media Contacts:



Greta Bartoli

CCH Tagetik

+39-058-396-811 office

gretabartoli@tagetik.com



Linda Galloway

insidHR Communications

+1-303-863-8620 office

+1-203-733-7446 mobile

lgalloway@insidhr.com

