The global glauber's salt market to grow at a CAGR of 1.11% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Glaubers Salt Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price is considered as the average selling price of the product.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Emergence of sodium ion batteries (SIBs). Lithium-ion batteries are popular and are used in household electronic items. These batteries are lightweight, rechargeable, and provide high-energy density to devices. They are used in portable devices such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, and electronic cigarettes.

They are used in power tools such as a cordless drill, sanders, and electric vehicles (EVs) as well. They are used in aerospace and military, applications (in radio-controlled models and model aircraft).

Key vendors

XinLi Chemical

Alkim Alkali Kimya

MINERA DE SANTA MARTA

LENZING

Jiangsu Jingshen Salt Chemical Industry Co.

Sichuan Xinxing Chemical

JSC Kuchuksulphate

Sichuan Meishan Tianhe Chemical Co.

Other prominent vendors

Adisseo

AKO KASEI CO.

American Elements

Birla Cellulose

Borden Remington Corp.

Chengdu Sanlian Tianquan Chemical Industry Co.

Cooper Natural Resources

CORDENKA

ECOBAT Technologies

Elementis plc

GFS Chemicals

Grupo Industrial Crimidesa

Mil-Spec Industries

Nippon Chemical Industrial CO.

Noah Technologies Corporation

Searles Valley Minerals

SHIKOKU CHEMICALS CORPORATION

Si Chuan Hongya Qing Yi Jiang Chemical CO.

SULQUISA

TUFAIL GROUP

