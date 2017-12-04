From December 5 through December 11 Member of the Board and Investor relations officer of AS Olainfarm Mr. Salvis Lapins will have his fourth annual road show to update investors about Olainfarm's performance and near future intentions. Presentations will be held in capitals of five countries.



Olaine, 2017-12-04 16:03 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meetings are planned on December 5 in Warsaw, December 6 in Stockholm, December 7 in Helsinki, December 8 in Tallinn and December 11 in Vilnius. More than 20 meetings have been scheduled so far and during those meetings the enclosed presentation will be distributed.







JSC Olainfarm is one of the biggest pharmaceutical companies in Latvia with more than 45 years of experience in production of medication and chemical and pharmaceutical products. A basic principle of company's operations is to produce reliable and effective top quality products for Latvia and the rest of the world. Products made by the Group are being exported to more than 35 countries of the world, including the Baltics, Russia, other CIS, Europe, Asia, North America and Australia.



Information prepared by: Salvis Lapins JSC Olainfarm Member of the Management Board Rupnicu iela 5, Olaine, Latvia, LV 2114 Phone: +371 6 7013 717 Fax: +371 6 7013 777 E-mail: Salvis.Lapins@olainfarm.lv



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=655838