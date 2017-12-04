Einstellung Aufnahme

ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen

US8716281030 Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. 04.12.2017 US8716282020 Synthesis Energy Systems Inc. 05.12.2017 Tausch 8:1

AU000000PRR9 Immutep Ltd. 04.12.2017 AU000000IMM6 Immutep Ltd. 05.12.2017 Tausch 1:1

CA64124B4091 Network Exploration Ltd. 04.12.2017 CA64124B5080 Network Exploration Ltd. 05.12.2017 Tausch 2:1