Companies With Very Interesting CBD Technology

Technological advancement is always something that separates the great companies from the average ones. In today's world it seems as if there are massive leaps being made on a daily basis by companies that dedicate more of their time to research and development. Through this research and development companies are able to become market leaders, and when your first to market like some of the companies mentioned below it is a recipe for great things to come.

CBD is a very interesting industry, and sector, while there are many companies in the sector, only several companies have caught our eye. Let's check out some leading companies who are testing out CBD-infused products: NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH), INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (OTC: ACBFF) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP)

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF)

Market Cap: $4.715M, current share price: $.1551

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF) is publicly traded, category leading, sleep-friendly, functional-food and better-for-you snack company developing healthy alternatives for late night snacking. Their products are formulated to satisfy unhealthy night cravings, while helping consumers looking to manage their weight or just not diminish their sleep quality. The company is also first to market in the over $1 Billion nighttime food snack market. Earlier this month, NGTF changed the night snack game dramatically by announcing the Company's joint venture with Player's Network Inc., to develop a CBD-infused (cannabinoid oil) line of products.

A subsidiary of Player's Network Inc., Green Leaf Farms Holdings, will be responsible for the cultivation and extraction of the CBD oils for NGTF's new line of products. The new line will be formulated to support and promote better sleep. CBD-infused products have therapeutic impacts on a wide range of health conditions. CBD is a non-addictive and highly potent compound that offers comfort and relief in the management of both chronic illness and acute symptoms. It has been used for centuries as a sleep aid, which is what NGTF is tapping into with the snacks they're developing. Additionally, Green Leaf will be working diligently to guarantee that NGTF's new products meet all Nevada Cannabis rules and regulations.

As mentioned above NGTF just began a joint venture with Player's Network Inc.. This was announced on November 14th and shares of the Company began jumping at 25%. During the last month, NGTF has experienced an average daily volume of 103,197 shares. Additionally, NightFood has created a unique coupon code for Player's Network Inc.'s shareholders to try their product. Please visit http://www.nightfood.com and enter the coupon code Player's Network Inc. to receive 30% off their current line of NightFood nutrition bars.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH)

Market Cap: $3.181B, current share price: $125.57

GWPH is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform, Epidiolex The Company announced last month announced it has completed the rolling submission of a New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Epidiolex as adjunctive treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS) and Dravet syndrome, two highly treatment-resistant forms of childhood-onset epilepsy.

INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY)

Market Cap: $390.777M, current share price: $5.33

INSY, is a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes innovative drugs and novel drug delivery systems of therapeutic molecules that improve patients' quality of life. The Company has been in big trouble lately as billionaire founder, John Kapoor, was arrested on charges that he participated in a scheme to bribe doctors to prescribe Subsys. Shares of the Arizona-based drugmaker are down 45 percent since the beginning of the year

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (OTCQX: ACBFF)

Market Cap: $2.437B, current share price: $6.46

ACBFF and Namaste Technologies Inc. announced today the Companies have signed a Hardware Supply Agreement whereby Namaste will be the first third-party distributor to sell BCNL's (Aurora's subsidiary) premium home cultivation systems and accessories through its online technology platform. This Agreement is expected to accelerate BCNL product sales.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP)

Market Cap: $392.342, current share price: $7.15

CRBP is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, anabasum, is a novel synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. The Company announced today that the underwriters of its previously announced public offering of common stock exercised in full their option to purchase 697,500 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price of $7.00 per share. This resulted in additional gross proceeds of approximately $4.9 million.

Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this article contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements.

DISCLAIMER: Microcapspeculators.com (MS) is the source of the content set forth above. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

