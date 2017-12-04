Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2017) - Metallic Minerals Corp. (TSXV: MMG) (OTC Pink: MMNGF) ("Metallic Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce initial exploration results from its 2017 field program, including trenching and surface sampling at the Keno Summit area of its 100% owned Keno Silver Project, in Canada's Yukon Territory. The Keno Silver Project is located in the historic Keno Hill Silver District; a region which has produced over 200 million ounces of silver and currently hosts one of the world's highest-grade silver resources. Further data analysis on the project is in process and additional results from the 2017 program, which included diamond core drilling at the Caribou/Duncan and Homestake targets, are anticipated in the coming weeks.

During Metallic Minerals' inaugural program at the Keno Silver Project, the Company conducted field investigations, including detailed stratigraphic mapping of trenches and outcrops, surface sampling, satellite photogrammetry, geophysical surveys, soil sampling, trenching and diamond drilling. Twelve targets were prioritized for initial follow-up work, with three of these advanced to the drill targeting stage which commenced in September. Trenching was completed on five target areas which had identified prospective areas through soil sampling and geophysics. The trenching was intended to confirm the presence of significant bedrock mineralization that could be advanced to drill-ready status and was conducted primarily in the Keno Summit area, namely at Gold Hill, Bounty, Caribou, Faith/Divide and Homestake targets (see Figure 1). A total of approximately 0.5 kilometers of trenching was completed in 18 locations as a series of linear trenches or pits. The trenches yielded valuable stratigraphic information, with particularly noteworthy results returned from the Gold Hill and Bounty target areas where significant new bedrock mineralization was exposed at surface following initial soil and rock sampling.

Table 1: Highlighted Keno Summit Rock Sampling Results

Sample # Area Type Ag g/t Pb % Zn % Au g/t Cu % Ag EQ g/t 1907511 Bounty/Buccaneer Grab 625 1.22 2.75 0.101 0.24 867 1907512 Bounty/Buccaneer Grab 2,609 65.48 0.45 0.18 0.05 5,741 1907513 Bounty/Buccaneer Grab 12,078 71.1 0.99 1.32 1.77 15,795 1907514 Bounty/Buccaneer Grab 539 2.04 34.86 0.08 0.2 2,533 1907502 Caribou Grab 6,420 69.77 0.07 0.79 0.14 9,790 1907503 Caribou Grab 5,275 60.85 0.02 0.42 0.06 8,185 1907504 Caribou Grab 1,964 59.98 0.12 0.69 0.02 4,854 114169 Caribou Grab 7,063 73.49 0.2627 0.80 0.55 10,668 1907501 Upper Faith Grab 3,713 77.23 0.7 0.34 0.27 7,449 1907505 Upper Faith Grab 5,829 61.84 7.16 1.71 0.23 9,289 1907506 Alice Grab 1,193 18.22 2.11 0.73 0.05 2,229 1907507 Alice Grab 4,972 57.56 2.07 1.80 0.18 7,958 1907508 Alice Grab 3,720 62.73 4.16 1.40 0.13 7,025 1907509 Alice Grab 4,001 57.48 9.98 1.76 0.20 7,407 1907510 Duncan Grab 3,927 77.64 0.14 0.46 0.16 7,649 1907521 Silver Basin Chip 2,956 68.06 0.1957 0.29 0.07 6,206 1907515 Bounty/Rum Tum Grab 56 0.26 0.38 11.30 0.01 973 113382 Bounty/Rum Tum Grab 7,668 3.14 9.55 1.59 3.28 8,839

Greg Johnson, CEO & Chairman stated, "We are very pleased with the results seen thus far from the inaugural field exploration program at our Keno Silver Project, as they have validated our exploration methodology and clearly demonstrate the potential for additional new discoveries in this historic district. After undertaking a comprehensive review of historic and modern exploration information, we identified over 40 potential targets, prioritizing the top 12 for follow up in 2017. Our strategy has been to utilize the same systematic exploration approach that has resulted in new significant discoveries in the district by Alexco Resource Corp. The 2017 program specifically focused on areas hosting historic production, where high-grade silver occurs in the preferred Keno Hill Quartzite and Greenstone host rocks along the key mineralized structures that trend across the district. Results from the Keno Summit target areas have been very promising, with additional results from diamond drilling at the three most advanced targets at Caribou/Duncan and Homestake expected soon."