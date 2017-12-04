The 650-page Connected Fleet Services Global Study explains how the fuel card, vehicle diagnostics, telematics, tolling and insurance industries must integrate their offers to claim the $61 billion commercial fleet management market.

Every day, to streamline their costs operations, fleet managers worldwide attempt to optimise the cost and operation of 260 million trucks, vans and company cars.

But their suppliers still provide vehicle maintenance, fuel, telematics, insurance and toll solutions in silos. Each optimises only a small part of the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), resulting in the operator looking at multiple screens and databases to manage their fleets.

Frederic Bruneteau, Managing Director of PTOLEMUS observed: "While commercial transport is a critical component of our globalised economy, it is lagging behind in the race towards digitalisation. Most containers are still not tracked, most databases are still not connected to each other and commercial fleet managers are still inundated with paperwork! The solution is simple: sharing and using the same data across silos, using vehicle connectivity and cloud solutions."

The report explains how competition and the emergence of connected vehicles are rapidly eroding these silos. The shift has been recently highlighted by a multitude of deals, such as Verizon acquiring Fleetmatics and Telogis, Michelin buying NexTraq, Fleetcor acquiring Sem Parar and TomTom partnering with BP and many more.

Leveraging interviews with 70 executives across commercial road transport and other fleet sectors, the new PTOLEMUS report is the first to appraise the size and potential of the complete commercial vehicle services market beyond telematics. The 650-page investigation brings a unique strategic decision-making analysis of the 5 sectors that control the vehicle's TCO:

Fleet telematics

Diagnostics maintenance

Fuel card services

Toll payments and

Insurance

A free 65-page abstract can be downloaded here. It includes the report's executive summary as well as 3 exclusive interviews with:

Andrew Dondlinger, Vice President General Manager, Connected Services, Navistar Inc.

Thomas Schmidt, Managing Director, TomTom Telematics and

and Bernie Kavanagh Senior Vice President General Manager, WEX Inc.

