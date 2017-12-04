SharesPost Financial Corp.,a leading liquidity provider to private growth companies, today announced it has been chosen by Finom AG, a leading Blockchain and cryptocurrency firm, to facilitate Finom's Initial Coin Offering (ICO).

Finom is authorizing the sale of security and utility tokens up to $101 million in its ICO. Each FIN Token will be the digital equivalent of four company shares of Finom Common Stock. The initial offering is expected to close on December 30, 2017. Proceeds will be used to build out the company's platform.

Headquartered in Switzerland, Finom is a global cryptocurrency transaction and mining platform. The company reports more than 500,000 active users across four different cryptocurrency businesses: TabTrader (one of the most widely used mobile crypto-trading terminals), Nanopool (one of the world's largest altcoin mining pools), Cryptonit (a cryptocurrency exchange) and Beetle.io (an application enabling use of cryptocurrencies in commerce).

"SharesPost is very pleased to have been selected by Finom to facilitate its landmark Initial Coin Offering," said SharesPost Founder and CEO Greg Brogger. "We believe this innovative offering will have far-reaching implications for the innovation economy. This offering is another milestone in the democratization and globalization of the private capital market. We are excited to be part of it."

The ICO establishes SharesPost as one of the first to facilitate the issuance of unregistered digital securities issued pursuant to Regulation D of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933. An SEC-registered Alternative Trading System, SharesPost plans to support secondary trading in security tokens, including Finom's security tokens.

Accredited investors can find out more about the Finom offering by registering with or logging on to SharesPost.

