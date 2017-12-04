SILICON SLOPES, UT -- (Marketwired) -- 12/04/17 -- Teem, a developer of cloud-based meeting tools and analytics helping companies collaborate, is pleased to announce that Amazon has selected Teem's platform as one of its initial key partners for launching "Alexa for Business," bringing the Alexa platform directly into the office and conference rooms on a large scale. Teem's inclusion as part of "Alexa for Business" builds on its initial Alexa skill launched earlier this year and affirms its meeting room analytics solutions as a pioneer in re-imagining the workplace experience, specifically how workplaces can seamlessly flow and anticipate needs.

"We have been working closely with Amazon to develop the 'Alexa for Business' platform, specifically when it comes to human centered design, starting with the conference room. We aspire to be at the forefront of innovation," said Shaun Ritchie, co-founder and CEO at Teem, "At Teem, we believe there is a need for the workplace to be seamless and on-demand, and voice control can enable companies to better interact with its people, places and technology while removing unnecessary and inefficient barriers."

The official announcement of the Teem integration with Alexa for Business during Werner Vogel's keynote at AWS Re:Invent comes on the heels of partnerships with Current by GE and Enlighted that introduced smart sensor touch-free automation to Teem's meeting scheduling. Teem continues to be at the forefront of elevating the workplace experience, developing and bringing to market new ways to optimize the workplace in order to create more efficient and productive experiences for all employees.

"GE has been working with Teem to transform our meeting room experience," said Jeff Monaco, chief technology officer of digital workplace technology at GE, which has been using Teem's invite-only beta Alexa skill the past few months. "By leveraging the Teem platform through the Alexa voice interface, we are seeing great improvements in our meeting spaces and look forward to what the technology can provide in the future."

Teem's Alexa skill increases productivity, saving time by allowing a simple "Alexa, ask Teem to..." and adding a natural convenience to many of the pain-points and frustrations with meeting in today's workplace. The skills allows employees to now book a room, check into a meeting, extend and/or end a meeting, file a work request or report issues with meeting room equipment, all by asking Alexa. The new capabilities link physical devices, mobile experiences and now voice experiences, creating a frictionless, voice-driven experience.

Teem's Alexa skill for the office is now available for all premium Teem customers at Teem.com/alexa.

About Teem

The Teem Workplace Experience Platform integrates dynamic suites of tools into the physical and digital workplace. Employee-focused meeting tools, conference room displays, visitor management, and more work together to surface data on how space and facilities are used. Innovative companies -- like Box, LinkedIn, Boston Consulting Group, and Airbnb -- use Teem to increase employee productivity and facilitate data-driven decision making. For more information on Teem, visit Teem.com/alexa.

Contact:

Patrick Heffernan

Highwire PR

patrick@highwirepr.com



