

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has fully endorsed the Republican candidate for Alabama Senate Seat Roy Moore, who is accused of preying on teenagers. Trump threw his support behind the controversial GOP nominee in a detailed Twitter post Monday morning.



'Democrats' refusal to give even one vote for massive Tax Cuts is why we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama. We need his vote on stopping crime, illegal immigration, Border Wall, Military, Pro Life, V.A., Judges 2nd Amendment and more. No to Jones, a Pelosi/Schumer Puppet.'



He termed Moore's rival candidate, the Democratic nominee Doug Jones, a 'Liberal Puppet' of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and senior Senator Chuck Schumer.



Electing him would 'hurt our great Republican Agenda of low on taxes, tough on crime, strong on military and borders...& so much more,' according to Trump. 'Look at your 401-k's since Election. Highest Stock Market EVER! Jobs are roaring back.' he tweeted.



Five women have accused Moore of making romantic or sexual advances on them when they were teenagers, in the 1970s. He, however, denied the allegations.



Last month, the president had said he doubted the stories presented by Moore's accusers and questioned why things said to have happened 40 years ago were emerging now, just weeks before the election.



The president breaks with other Republican leaders, who said the 70-year-old former state Supreme Court chief justice should be expelled from the Senate if he wins the election, which is scheduled for December 12.



Opinion polls show Moore was trailing the Democrat candidate in the run up to the Special election.



