Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
London, December 4
Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 30 November 2017
its ten largest investments were as follows:
% of Total Assets
|Sberbank
|11.67
|Lukoil
|8.95
|OTP Bank
|4.91
|Garanti Bank
|3.58
|Tatneft Pao
|3.48
|Novatek
|3.47
|Mail.ru
|3.12
|Koc
|3.08
|PZU
|2.78
|Gazprom
|2.73
The geographic breakdown at close of business 30 November 2017 was as follows:
|Russia
|61.99
|Poland
|13.88
|Turkey
|11.32
|Hungary
|6.26
|Romania
|4.14
|Greece
|3.41
|Czech rep
|3.04
|Other European
|2.23
|Cash & Equivalents
|-6.27