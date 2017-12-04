sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 04.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 3125 ISIN: GB0032273343 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
04.12.2017 | 16:44
(5 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
London, December 4

Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 30 November 2017

its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of Total Assets

Sberbank11.67
Lukoil8.95
OTP Bank4.91
Garanti Bank3.58
Tatneft Pao3.48
Novatek3.47
Mail.ru3.12
Koc3.08
PZU2.78
Gazprom2.73

The geographic breakdown at close of business 30 November 2017 was as follows:

Russia61.99
Poland13.88
Turkey11.32
Hungary6.26
Romania4.14
Greece3.41
Czech rep3.04
Other European2.23
Cash & Equivalents-6.27

© 2017 PR Newswire