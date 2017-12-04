Powerful "zero-code" product configuration, expansive user experience enhancements, and upgrades-included program set Mitratech's TeamConnect apart from other solution providers



AUSTIN, Texas, 2017-12-04 16:45 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitratech, a leading provider of legal, compliance, and risk management software solutions, today announced that its enterprise legal management (ELM) products have earned distinctions as Market Leaders and Highly Innovative products in the 2017 MarketView Report on Enterprise Legal Management by Hyperion Research, a leading analyst-based market research firm covering the ELM market.



Mitratech's years of investment in TeamConnect continues to deliver strong results - being one of the strongest products in the ELM market with top rankings across many of the rating categories in the MarketView Report. TeamConnect is the only ELM platform in the industry that includes code-free customizations, saving its clients significant time and money. And, its one-of-a-kind "upgrades-included" program demonstrates the company's true commitment to client success.



According to Hyperion, "TeamConnect, driven by aggressive development and a holistic vision of ELM in recent years, is one of the leading systems serving the enterprise market."1



"We are honored to be recognized as a Market Leader once again," said Mitratech CEO Jason Parkman. "We made the decision four years ago to pull ahead of all other ELM providers by offering something no one else can. It was a significant investment that is paying off for our clients today."



TeamConnect is one of three Mitratech products to make Hyperion's top ten and qualify as Advanced Solutions. Each Advanced Solution met all of Hyperion's Key Solution Components - fundamental requirements that define leading ELM practices for both e-billing and matter management. Twenty-three corporate legal department software products were evaluated with an opportunity to qualify for this distinction.



Hyperion validated Mitratech's vision to develop products that enable increased collaboration and communication between legal, compliance and risk professionals: "One of the things that distinguishes Mitratech from its competitors is its espoused worldview of ELM. Management contextualizes the discipline as part of a larger Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) universe, where risk management is perhaps as important as, or more important than, operational efficiency,"2 stated Hyperion.



Hyperion Research's MarketView report provides a comprehensive review of the broad market for Enterprise Legal Management technologies. The report provides a guidebook for ELM system evaluation, including market trends and dynamics, key components expected from leading solutions, an overview of vendors in the solution area, and guiding principles for selecting and implementing solutions.



The full report is available for download on the Hyperion website. For more information about Mitratech's products and services, visit www.mitratech.com.



ABOUT MITRATECH Mitratech is a market-leading provider of legal, compliance, and risk software solutions for more than 1,200 organizations of all sizes across the globe, representing almost 40 percent of the Fortune 500, and over 500,000 users in over 160 countries. Mitratech's portfolio of enterprise legal and risk management software includes: legal matter management, spend management, e-Billing, legal hold, contracts management, risk management, policy management, audit management, and health & safety management. To learn more, visit www.mitratech.com.



ABOUT HYPERION RESEARCH Hyperion Research is the industry's leading source for Legal Solutions Market Intelligence. We work with law firms, law departments and other legal service organizations to make intelligent, fact-based decisions about how to improve their operational performance. The profession's leaders, innovators and trend-makers have come to rely on Hyperion Research as the premier provider of independent market research, analysis and advisory services. We provide unparalleled insight to the leading trends in legal strategy, operations, and technology. Hyperion's analyst-based research and benchmarking informs 8 out of every 10 practice management system selections each year. For more information, visit www.hgpresearch.com.



__________________________________ 1 2017, MarketView Legal Market Intelligence, Enterprise Legal Management E-Billing and Matter Management for Corporations, (page 100), Hyperion Research (elm.hgp-marketview.com). 2 2017, MarketView Legal Market Intelligence, Enterprise Legal Management E-Billing and Matter Management for Corporations, (page 101), Hyperion Research (elm.hgp-marketview.com).



Mitratech



Chris Kraft



512-382-7322