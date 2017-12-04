Trading in Svenska Aerogel Holding AB paid subscription shares is to cease. The last day of trading is December 6, 2017.



Short name: AERO BTA 1 --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010520288 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 145753 ---------------------------



