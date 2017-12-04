Acorn Income Fund - Possible Issue of New Ordinary and ZDP Shares

PR Newswire
London, December 4
ACORN INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 34778)
LEI 213800UAZN7G46AHQM67
Potential issue of new Ordinary and Zero Dividend Preference shares
4 December 2017
In light of the investment opportunities available within the Smaller Companies mandate, and in particular the prevalence of companies paying attractive yields backed by demonstrable earnings growth, the Company announces that it is considering making new Ordinary and ZDP Shares available to meet market demand at prices representing in aggregate a modest premium to NAV. The Company received Shareholder approval at the 2017 AGM for issues of new Shares up to 20% of the issued capital.
For further information please contact
Broker, Financial Adviser and Sponsor:
Numis Securities Limited
Nathan Brown, Corporate Broking and Advisory
Tel. +44 (0) 20 7260 1426
Email: n.brown@numis.com
Investment Manager:
Premier Fund Managers Limited
Nigel Sidebottom
Tel: +44 (0) 1483 400 465
Email: nigelsidebottom@premierfunds.co.uk
Company Secretary:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Cara De La Mare
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745498
Email: cd109@ntrs.com
Website: https://www.premierfunds.co.uk/advisers/investments/investment-trusts/acorn-income-fund