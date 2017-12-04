sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 04.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
04.12.2017 | 16:52
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Acorn Income Fund - Possible Issue of New Ordinary and ZDP Shares

PR Newswire
London, December 4

ACORN INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 34778)

LEI 213800UAZN7G46AHQM67

Potential issue of new Ordinary and Zero Dividend Preference shares

4 December 2017

In light of the investment opportunities available within the Smaller Companies mandate, and in particular the prevalence of companies paying attractive yields backed by demonstrable earnings growth, the Company announces that it is considering making new Ordinary and ZDP Shares available to meet market demand at prices representing in aggregate a modest premium to NAV. The Company received Shareholder approval at the 2017 AGM for issues of new Shares up to 20% of the issued capital.

For further information please contact

Broker, Financial Adviser and Sponsor:

Numis Securities Limited
Nathan Brown, Corporate Broking and Advisory
Tel. +44 (0) 20 7260 1426
Email: n.brown@numis.com

Investment Manager:

Premier Fund Managers Limited
Nigel Sidebottom
Tel: +44 (0) 1483 400 465
Email: nigelsidebottom@premierfunds.co.uk

Company Secretary:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Cara De La Mare
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745498
Email: cd109@ntrs.com

Website: https://www.premierfunds.co.uk/advisers/investments/investment-trusts/acorn-income-fund


© 2017 PR Newswire