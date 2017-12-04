Acorn Income Fund - Possible Issue of New Ordinary and ZDP Shares

ACORN INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 34778)

LEI 213800UAZN7G46AHQM67

Potential issue of new Ordinary and Zero Dividend Preference shares

4 December 2017

In light of the investment opportunities available within the Smaller Companies mandate, and in particular the prevalence of companies paying attractive yields backed by demonstrable earnings growth, the Company announces that it is considering making new Ordinary and ZDP Shares available to meet market demand at prices representing in aggregate a modest premium to NAV. The Company received Shareholder approval at the 2017 AGM for issues of new Shares up to 20% of the issued capital.

