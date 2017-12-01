Correction on track changes in previous Pdf document.



This strategy, which lays down objectives and criteria for Government debt management during the period 2018-2022, is presented on the basis of the fiscal plan in accordance with the Article 38 of the Act on Public Sector Finances, no. 123/2015. The strategy is to be presented annually. The Medium-Term Debt Management Strategy is presented over a horizon of five years and is based on the previous Strategy, issued in autumn 2016. The Medium-Term Debt Management Strategy 2018-2022 lays down the government's plans for financing its activities during this period. The aim is to map out a clear debt management policy with quantitative targets.



