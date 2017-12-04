Aarhus, Denmark, 2017-12-04 16:56 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



On 17 August 2017, Vestas initiated a share buy-back programme, ref. Company announcement No. 30/2017. The programme is implemented in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) (the "Safe Harbour" rules). The purpose of the programme is to adjust Vestas' capital structure and to meet the obligations arising from share based incentive programmes to employees of Vestas.



Under the programme, Vestas will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 4,460 million (approximately EUR 600 million) in the period from 17 August 2017 to 29 December 2017.



The following transactions have been made under the programme during the period 27 November - 1 December 2017:



Number of Weighted average purchase Transaction shares price, DKK value, DKK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27 November 2017 - - - 28 November 2017 - - - 29 November 2017 77,919 390.22 30,405,404 30 November 2017 97,480 396.56 38,656,805 01 December 2017 122,049 383.65 46,823,501 Accumulated under the 7,319,854 504.53 3,693,053,329 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Details of all the transactions relating to the share buy-back programme during the period are presented in the attached appendix.



