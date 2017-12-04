India has installed total 1,861 MW rooftop PV as of September 2017 as the state of Maharashtra overtakes Tamil Nadu to become largest for rooftop solar, as per latest report by Bridge to India. Analysts have revised India's rooftop projection to 10.8 GW by 2021.

Indian solar market analyst Bridge to India has released the latest edition of its infographic report, 'India Solar Rooftop Map'. As per the report, India added new rooftop solar capacity of 840 MW in the last 12 months ending September 2017, at y-o-y growth of 82%. The company has estimated growth with Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 77% for the next four years. As things stand, the total installed capacity as of September 2017 stood at 1,861 MW.

The rooftop PV report has highlighted that commercial and industrial (C&I) consumers remain the biggest consumer segment, accounting for 63% of total capacity and 66% of new capacity added in the last 12 months. Capacity additions in this segment grew 86% in the last 12 months.

The residential market, in contrast, grew at a more sedate pace of 45%. However, the major ...

