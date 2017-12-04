WALTHAM, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/04/17 -- Excelitas Technologies® Corp. today announced that it has been acquired by funds sponsored by AEA Investors LP (AEA Investors). Formerly owned by Veritas Capital Fund Management since November 2010, Excelitas Technologies is a global technology leader focused on delivering innovative, high-performance, market-driven photonic products and solutions to meet the lighting, optical and detection requirements of a broad range of customers worldwide. AEA Investors manages funds that have approximately $10 billion of invested and committed capital and AEA Private Equity invests across four sectors: value added industrial products, specialty chemicals, consumer/retail and services. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

"AEA Investors is an experienced investor in the Industrial Technology sector with a strong track record of successful investments," said David Nislick, CEO of Excelitas. "Their focus on facilitating the growth of companies like Excelitas makes AEA the ideal partner to help capitalize on our growing market opportunities as we continue delivering innovative photonics technologies to our customers."

Excelitas will remain headquartered in Waltham, MA and retain its corporate identity and brands as it continues its successful business growth models.

About Excelitas Technologies

Excelitas Technologies Corp. is a global technology leader focused on delivering innovative, high-performance, market-driven photonic solutions to meet the lighting, detection and optical technology needs of global customers. From biomedical technology to research laboratory, safety and security, consumer products, semiconductor, energy and environment, industrial sensing & imaging, defense and aerospace, Excelitas Technologies is committed to enabling our customers' success in their end-markets. Excelitas Technologies acquired Qioptiq in 2013 and now has approximately 6,000 employees in North America, Europe and Asia, serving customers across the world. Connect with Excelitas on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Excelitas® is a registered trademark of Excelitas Technologies Corp. All other products and services are either trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

For more information about Excelitas, visit www.excelitas.com.

About AEA Investors

AEA Investors LP was founded in 1968 by the Rockefeller, Mellon, and Harriman family interests and S.G. Warburg & Co. as a private investment vehicle for a select group of industrial family offices with substantial assets. AEA's active individual investors (the "Participants") include an extraordinary network of more than 75 of the world's leading industrial families, business executives and former government leaders. Today, AEA's approximately 60 investment professionals operate globally with offices in New York, Connecticut, London, Munich and Shanghai. The firm manages funds that have approximately $10 billion of invested and committed capital including the leveraged buyouts of middle market companies and small business companies and mezzanine and senior debt investments. AEA Private Equity invests across four sectors: value added industrial products, specialty chemicals, consumer/retail and services. For additional information, please visit aeainvestors.com.

Contacts:

Scott Orr

Director of Global Marketing - Commercial

Email Contact

781.996.5925



Cheryl Reynhout or Jill Anderson

On Behalf of Excelitas Technologies Corp.

SVM Public Relations

Email Contact

401.490.9700



Follow Excelitas online:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Excelitas

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/excelitas-technologies

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/Excelitas



