Bioliquid Heat and Power Generation Market Worth 2.29 Billion USD by 2022

The report "Bioliquid Heat and Power Generation Market by Application (Heat Production and Electricity Generation), Type (Bioethanol and Biodiesel), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Row) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is expected to grow from an estimated value of USD 1.67 Billion in 2017 to USD 2.29 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.54%, from 2017 to 2022. The global market is set to witness significant growth due to the easy availability of feedstocks, reduction in carbon emissions, and high recycling rate of waste products. Improving energy security presents a significant opportunity for the Bioliquid Heat and Power Generation Market.

Heat production: The larger segment, by application, during the forecast period.

The heat production segment is expected to hold the majority share of the Bioliquid Heat and Power Generation Market during the forecast period. In Europe, the majority of the heat supplied to district heating systems was generated from bioliquid waste in 2016. The European market players, such as Olleco, BTG, Neste, REG, and MBP Group, are involved in the manufacturing of bioliquids for heat production. These factors have resulted in the higher market share of the heat production segment in the Bioliquid Heat and Power Generation Market.

The bioethanol segment accounts for the larger share of the Bioliquid Heat and Power Generation Market, by type, during the forecast period.

The bioethanol segment is expected to be the larger market, by type, from 2017 to 2022. The factors driving the market for bioethanol include the availability of feedstocks such as crop residues and industrial waste.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing market for bioliquid heat and power generation

In this report, the Bioliquid Heat and Power Generation Market has been analyzed with respect to 4 regions, namely, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the World. In Asia Pacific, governments are focusing on increasing the contribution of renewable energy sources to meet domestic electricity demand. The market in Europe is expected to dominate the global Bioliquid Heat and Power Generation Market due to increasing investments in the renewable energy sector and stringent regulatory frameworks related to the implementation of bioliquids in the region. The Chinese market is expected to dominate the market in Asia Pacific. The Bioliquid Heat and Power Generation Market is expected to grow at a significant rate in countries such as India, Japan, and South-East Asian countries.

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the key players in the Bioliquid Heat and Power Generation Market. These include REG (US), Neste (Finland), Kraton (US), BTG (Netherlands), and Olleco (UK). The leading players are trying to establish themselves in the markets in developing economies and are adopting various strategies to increase their market shares.

