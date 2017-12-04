

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Twenty-First Century Fox has reportedly resumed talks with Walt Disney to sell 'most' of its business, including its stake in Sky.



Talks between the two companies were believed to have ended last month. However, according to Wall Street Journal, Disney has re-engaged in discussions with 21st Century Fox to buy some of the media giant's assets. The report says Comcast also remains in the mix.



Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox owns a stake in Wall Street Journal.



The report says that the talks include Fox's movie and cable networks and international divisions, including Sky. The rest of the group, which includes Fox News Channel, Fox broadcast network and its sports rights, are not included in the deal.



Rupert Murdoch and his family holds a 39% stake in Sky, however, the company is currently in the process to buy the rest of stake in the satellite broadcaster to take its full control.



The initial reports about Disney's talks to reach a deal with 21st Century Fox came about several weeks ago, however, the talks did not proceed as the two parties did not reach an agreement on price.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX