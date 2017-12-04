Pursuant to article L-223-8 II of the French "code de Commerce" and 223-16 of the AMF's General Regulations.

Total number of shares 11,974,903 Number of real voting rights*

(excluding treasury shares) 11,930,361 Theoritical number of voting rights*

(including treasury shares**) 11,951,703

(*) Class E preference shares are non-voting

(**) pursuant to article 223-11 of the AMF's General Regulations

About Median Technologies: Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We leverage the power of Imaging Phenomics to provide insights into novel therapies and treatment strategies. Our unique solutions, MediScan for Patient Care, Lesion Management Solution (LMS) for image management in clinical trials and iBiopsy for imaging phenotyping, together with our global team of experts, are advancing the development of new drugs and diagnostic tools to monitor disease and assess response to therapy. Median Technologies supports biopharmaceutical sponsors and healthcare professionals around the world to quickly and precisely bring new treatments to patients in need, with an eye on reducing overall care costs. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.

Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a US subsidiary in Boston, Median has received the label "Innovative company" by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). The company is eligible for the PEA-PME SME equity savings plan setup and has received the label Pass French Tech Promotion 2017-2018. Median Technologies has been awarded the 2017 Tech 40 Label, has joined the EnterNext Tech 40 Index and has been awarded the "Listed Company" prize, 2017 Deloitte/In Extenso Technology Fast 50 program. Median is a member of the Bpifrance Excellence Network. For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com

