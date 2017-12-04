DUBLIN, December 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Body Armor Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2017 to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global body armor market is estimated to hit US$ 8.5 Bn by 2025.

Body armors have been an important part of the defense system and its utility cannot be overlooked considering that it often acts as a life savior. The development of body armors have a come a long way in the manner, when earlier it just acted as a shield against not lethal weapons. Today, body armor not only provide protection from lethal weapons but also are technologically advanced and lightweight. The life savior tag associated with body armors makes them highly popular across the defense and law enforcement sectors.

The overall body armor market is primarily driven by the ongoing soldier modernization programs implemented across various countries. Soldier safety is one of the top most priorities for the defense agencies of any country. In this regard, these agencies are in no manner willing to compromise on the safety of their soldiers. This has emerged as a major factor contributing to the body armor market growth. Moreover, even the law enforcement bodies are in the constant need to upgrade the safety of their police forces, as a result of increasing instances of riots and violence across various countries. In addition, the growing threat of terrorism too has led to increased adoption of body armors.

North America, on account of its various survivability-based soldier modernization programs, is the most important market for body armors. Moreover, the huge size of the U.S. army also impacts the body armor market growth in the region positively. Europe is the second largest market for body armors. The presence of a large number of military advanced countries in the region has contributed to this cause. Moreover, the immigration issue being faced across many countries in Europe is also acting as a driver for the body armor market.

Key Trends:

Introduction of innovative products, such as modular tactical vests

Usage of nanotechnology materials and fibers for manufacturing lightweight and flexible armor

Usage of advanced ballistic materials to enhance the survivability

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.4 Research Methodology



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global Body Armor Market

2.2 Global Body Armor Market, By Product Type

2.3 Global Body Armor Market, By Material Type

2.4 Global Body Armor Market, By Application

2.5 Global Body Armor Market, By Geography



Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Overview

3.1.1 Global Body Armor Market Revenue and Growth, 2015 - 2025, (US$ Bn) (Y-o-Y %)

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Growth Inhibitors

3.3.1 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.4 Key Market Trends and Future Outlook

3.5 Attractive Investment Proposition

3.6 Competitive Analysis

3.6.1 Market Positioning of Key Vendors

3.6.2 Key Strategies Adopted by the Leading Players



Chapter 4 Global Body Armor Market Analysis, by Product Type

4.1 Market Analysis

4.2 Type I

4.3 Type II-A

4.4 Type II

4.5 Type III-A

4.6 Type III

4.7 Type IV



Chapter 5 Global Body Armor Market Analysis, by Material Type

5.1 Market Analysis

5.2 UHMWPE

5.3 Steel

5.4 Aramid

5.5 Composite Ceramic

5.6 Others



Chapter 6 Global Body Armor Market Analysis, by Application

6.1 Market Analysis

6.2 Defense

6.3 Law Enforcement

6.4 Others



Chapter 7 North America Body Armor Market Analysis



Chapter 8 Europe Body Armor Market Analysis



Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Body Armor Market Analysis



Chapter 10 Rest of the World (RoW) Body Armor Market Analysis



Chapter 11 Company Profiles

11.1 BAE Systems

11.2 Point Blank Enterprises, Inc.

11.3 ArmorSource LLC

11.4 Australian Defence Apparel Pty Ltd

11.5 MKU Pvt. Ltd.

11.6 Sarkar Defense Solutions

11.7 Survitec Group Limited

11.8 Safariland, LLC

11.9 KDH Defense Systems Inc.

11.10 Honeywell International Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gjljjd/global_body_armor





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716