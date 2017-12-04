Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2017) - EMX Royalty Corporation (TSXV: EMX) (NYSE MKT: EMX) (the "Company" or "EMX") is pleased to announce the execution of an option agreement (the "Agreement") for the Slättberg project (the "Project") with Sienna Resources Inc. ("Sienna") (TSX Venture: SIE). The Agreement provides EMX with immediate share equity in Sienna, and upon Sienna's earn-in through work commitments, additional share equity and a 3% NSR royalty on the Project. The Slättberg Project hosts nickel-copper-cobalt enriched massive sulfide mineralization and is located approximately 25 kilometers northwest of Falun, Sweden. Please see www.emxroyalty.com for more information.

Commercial Terms Overview. Pursuant to the Agreement, Sienna can earn 100% interest in the Project by the issuance of shares to EMX and performance of work during the one-year option period, as described below (all dollar amounts in CAD):

On signing the Agreement, Sienna will issue to EMX 3 million common shares of Sienna stock.

As a condition to the exercise of the option, Sienna must undertake work commitments of at least $500,000 on the Project, including drilling of at least 750 meters.

Upon exercise of the option, Sienna will issue to EMX an additional 3 million shares of Sienna stock, and EMX will receive a 3% NSR royalty on the properties comprising the Project. Within six years of the execution of the Agreement, Sienna may purchase 0.5% of the NSR royalty for $1,500,000, leaving EMX with a 2.5% NSR royalty.

After exercise of the option, Sienna will use commercially reasonable efforts to raise $3,000,000 for development of the Project and other activities. Once Sienna has raised that amount, Sienna will issue an additional 4 million shares to EMX. Thereafter, EMX will have the right to participate pro-rata in future financings at its own cost to maintain its interest in Sienna.

The issuance of Sienna shares to EMX as set forth in the Agreement is subject to receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Project Overview. The Slättberg Project contains a two kilometer belt of historic nickel-copper mines hosted in massive sulfide lenses that are also enriched in cobalt. Historic drilling has delineated massive sulfide mineralization that extend to ~100 meters in depth, and remains open for expansion at depth, as well as along strike. The Project also contains multiple untested cobalt and nickel geochemical anomalies identified by historic stream sediment sampling programs.

Although Slättberg is commonly listed as a platinum group element ("PGE") occurrence in Swedish publications (along with Ni, Cu, and Co), only limited assaying has been conducted for PGE mineralization. In addition, gold enrichment of the mineralized zones is indicated by historic assays, but has not been followed-up.

Dr. Eric P. Jensen, CPG, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and employee of the Company, has reviewed, verified and approved the disclosure of the technical information contained in this news release.

About EMX. EMX leverages asset ownership and exploration insight into partnerships that advance our mineral properties, with EMX receiving pre-production payments and retaining royalty interests. EMX complements its royalty generation initiatives with royalty acquisitions and strategic investments.

