Global Boom Trucks Market 2015-2025 - Rental Business Offers a Sound Growth Opportunity for Manufacturers

DUBLIN, December 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Boom Trucks Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2017 to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global boom trucks market is expected to witness a growth of 4.5% during the forecast period 2017 - 2025.

The multitude of investments made by the governments across the globe in infrastructure projects including power generation, public transport, and chemicals etc. is further expected to drive demand for boom trucks across construction, utilities, and transportation and logistics end-use segments during the forecast period. The advancements in technology coupled with the rise in the number of work applications have encouraged boom truck users to demand customized equipment capable of serving specialized needs across multiple jobsites. Although advancements in technology have led to increased capacities and boom lengths, users are finding the real growth in customized options tailored to meet their unique needs.

On the other hand, the growth of boom trucks market is marred by several challenges. The shortage of truck drivers is one of the biggest concerns. The trend is more prevalent in Triad (the U.S., EU, and Japan) countries. According to a recent research published by American Transportation Research Institute, it was estimated that there was a driver shortage of around 48,000 in 2015 in the U.S., with projections that the shortage could swell to 175,000 by 2025.

Furthermore, the boom trucking industry is highly cyclical in nature since it is greatly influenced by changes in the economic conditions. The industry being extremely susceptible to economic expansion and contraction, the manufacturers realize the risk of continuing business with inconsistent profit margins.

In order to expand their offerings and better penetrate markets, the equipment manufacturers are foreseeing an opportunity to expand their offerings by providing boom trucks and cranes on rental basis. The rental business offers a sound growth opportunity for manufacturers to generate revenue since replacement cycles of boom trucks tends to be around seven years. Availability of fleet of boom trucks on rental basis would allow end-users to use them as and when required.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Boom Trucks Market Analysis

4. Global Boom Trucks Market Revenue, By Product Type, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Mn)

5. Global Boom Trucks Market Revenue, By End-use Application, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Mn)

6. North America Boom Trucks Market Analysis, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Mn)

7. Europe Boom Trucks Market Analysis, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Mn)

8. Asia Pacific Boom Trucks Market Analysis, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Mn)

9. Rest of World Boom Trucks Market Analysis, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Mn)

10. Company Profiles

Altec Inc.

The Manitowoc Company

Manitex International, Inc.

Elliott Equipment Company

Interlake Crane Inc.

Ruthmann GmbH & Co KG.

Aspen Equipment Company

Able Rigging Contractors Inc.

Runnion Equipment Company.

American Const

