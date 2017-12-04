sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 04.12.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 573 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,642 Euro		+0,107
+4,22 %
WKN: A12F05 ISIN: FI4000092523 Ticker-Symbol: C72 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CLEANTECH INVEST OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CLEANTECH INVEST OYJ 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CLEANTECH INVEST OYJ
CLEANTECH INVEST OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CLEANTECH INVEST OYJ2,642+4,22 %