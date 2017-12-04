The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Cleantech Invest Oyj (Cleantech Invest) held on November 29, 2017 approved the change of the company name to Loudspring Oyj. As a consequence of the name change, Cleantech Invest will change its stock exchange ticker to LOUD with an effect from the start of trading on December 5, 2017.



NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has changed a ticker code for options, futures and forwards in Cleantech Invest (CLEAN).



