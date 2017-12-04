Regulatory News:

ESI Group (Paris:ESI) (FR0004110310 ESI), global leader and pioneer of Virtual Prototyping solutions, announces the departure of its CFO, Laurent Bastian, who will leave the company by the end of the year and pursue other opportunities.

The Executive Management of ESI thanks Laurent for his dedicated contributions and commitment and his role in building a robust, global F&A team since joining the Group four years ago.

Christopher St. John, COO of the Distribution and Support Operations will directly head the F&A Department during a transition phase. Vincent Chaillou, COO of Edition Operations and Board member will continue participating in the financial communication.

The Group remains fully focused on its strategic transformation plan for the development and promotion of its new "Hybrid Twin" disruptive solutions, while pursuing and strengthening its Virtual Prototyping core business solutions.

About ESI Group

ESI Group is a leading innovator in Virtual Prototyping software and services. Specialist in material physics, ESI has developed a unique proficiency in helping industrial manufacturers replace physical prototypes by virtual prototypes, allowing them to virtually manufacture, assemble, test and pre-certify their future products. Coupled with the latest technologies, Virtual Prototyping is now anchored in the wider concept of the Product Performance Lifecycle, which addresses the operational performance of a product during its entire lifecycle, from launch to disposal. The creation of Hybrid TwinTM, leveraging simulation, physics and data analysis, enables manufacturers to deliver smarter and connected products, to predict product performance and to anticipate maintenance needs.

ESI is a French company listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris. Present in more than 40 countries, and addressing every major industrial sector, ESI Group employs about 1200 high-level specialists around the world and reported annual sales of €141 million in 2016.

