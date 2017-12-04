$34.2 Billion Cattle Feed and Feed Additives Market 2017: Global Forecasts to 2022

DUBLIN, December 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Cattle Feed and Feed Additives: Global Markets to 2022" report

The Global Market for Cattle Feed and Feed Additives will Grow from $31.3 Billion in 2017 to $34.2 Billion by 2022, with a CAGR of 1.8%

The term cattle refer to beef cattle/stock, dairy cows, calves and breeding stock. The cattle feed market, for the purposes of this report, includes animal feed largely classified as compound feed and simple feed blends. Although cattle feed can sometimes include hay and dried forage, the report does not include these details. Forage is natural food that is discovered and consumed by animals grazing (i.e., pasture grass, stems and plants). In some cases, cut forage, such as hay, is classified as fodder but we have not included it in this report.

Cattle feed includes complete feed blends that meet the total nutritional needs of cattle and simple blends that are a blend of unprocessed or limited processed commodities with vitamins and nutritional supplements that are added on-site.

All market data pertain to the global market at the bulk wholesale or manufacturers' level. Data are expressed in current U.S. dollars. The base year of the report is 2017 and forecast data are provided for 2022.

Report Includes

50 data tables and 34 additional tables

An overview of the global cattle feed market

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

Analysis of the market by feed ingredient, indication (cattle population), and by geography

Coverage of feed and feed additives for beef cattle, dairy cattle, and special cattle populations, such as calves, bulls, and breeding heifers

Evaluate the demand and supply of cattle feeds, pricing trends, technology involved, regulatory concerns, and demand challenges

A look at the impact of forage consumption as it pertains to the feed market

Profiles of major players in the industry





Key Topics Covered:





1: Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Methodology

Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

2: Summary and Highlights

Market Overview

Market Influences

3: Industry Overview and Structure

Bovine Anatomy

Cattle Populations

Cattle Nutrition Needs

Classification of Feeds for Cattle

Human Consumption Demands

Population Growth

Economic Trends

Challenges and Changes in Demand

Farming as a Business

Feedlots

Pricing Trends and Considerations

Feed Ingredient Processing

Regulatory Concerns and Issues

European Union Regulatory Environment for Feed and Feed Additives

U.S. Regulatory Environment for Feed and Feed Additives

Antibiotic Use and Resistance in Food Producing Animals

Import/Export Trends and Outlook

Agricultural Land

4: Cattle Feed Markets by Feed Ingredient

Feed Ingredients

5: Cattle Feed Markets by Application

Introduction

Seasonality and Cattle Feeding

Cattle Populations/Groups and Markets

Markets by Application and Feed Ingredient

6: Cattle Feed Markets by Region

Regional Market Overview

7: Technology Evaluation

Patent Evaluation

New Developments

8: Industry Participants and Profiles

Industry Strategies

Leading Market Participants

Company Profiles

9: Appendix I: Glossary of Terms

Table 81: Glossary of Feed Terms and Feed Ingredient Definitions

Table 82: Glossary of Cattle Terms and Definitions

10: Appendix II: U.S. State and Select Territory Feed Contacts

11: Appendix III: Number of Certified Organic Operations by Country

Table 83: Number of Certified Organic Operations, by Country, Data as of July 23, 2017

12: Appendix IV: Safe Feed/Safe Food Certified Facilities

Table 84: Safe Feed/Safe Food Certified Facilities, Data as of 7/27/2017





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wsplbt/cattle_feed_and

