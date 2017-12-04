$34.2 Billion Cattle Feed and Feed Additives Market 2017: Global Forecasts to 2022

DUBLIN, December 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Cattle Feed and Feed Additives: Global Markets to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Global Market for Cattle Feed and Feed Additives will Grow from $31.3 Billion in 2017 to $34.2 Billion by 2022, with a CAGR of 1.8%
The term cattle refer to beef cattle/stock, dairy cows, calves and breeding stock. The cattle feed market, for the purposes of this report, includes animal feed largely classified as compound feed and simple feed blends. Although cattle feed can sometimes include hay and dried forage, the report does not include these details. Forage is natural food that is discovered and consumed by animals grazing (i.e., pasture grass, stems and plants). In some cases, cut forage, such as hay, is classified as fodder but we have not included it in this report.
Cattle feed includes complete feed blends that meet the total nutritional needs of cattle and simple blends that are a blend of unprocessed or limited processed commodities with vitamins and nutritional supplements that are added on-site.
All market data pertain to the global market at the bulk wholesale or manufacturers' level. Data are expressed in current U.S. dollars. The base year of the report is 2017 and forecast data are provided for 2022.
Report Includes
- 50 data tables and 34 additional tables
- An overview of the global cattle feed market
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
- Analysis of the market by feed ingredient, indication (cattle population), and by geography
- Coverage of feed and feed additives for beef cattle, dairy cattle, and special cattle populations, such as calves, bulls, and breeding heifers
- Evaluate the demand and supply of cattle feeds, pricing trends, technology involved, regulatory concerns, and demand challenges
- A look at the impact of forage consumption as it pertains to the feed market
- Profiles of major players in the industry
Key Topics Covered:
1: Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Methodology
- Information Sources
- Geographic Breakdown
2: Summary and Highlights
- Market Overview
- Market Influences
3: Industry Overview and Structure
- Bovine Anatomy
- Cattle Populations
- Cattle Nutrition Needs
- Classification of Feeds for Cattle
- Human Consumption Demands
- Population Growth
- Economic Trends
- Challenges and Changes in Demand
- Farming as a Business
- Feedlots
- Pricing Trends and Considerations
- Feed Ingredient Processing
- Regulatory Concerns and Issues
- European Union Regulatory Environment for Feed and Feed Additives
- U.S. Regulatory Environment for Feed and Feed Additives
- Antibiotic Use and Resistance in Food Producing Animals
- Import/Export Trends and Outlook
- Agricultural Land
4: Cattle Feed Markets by Feed Ingredient
- Feed Ingredients
5: Cattle Feed Markets by Application
- Introduction
- Seasonality and Cattle Feeding
- Cattle Populations/Groups and Markets
- Markets by Application and Feed Ingredient
6: Cattle Feed Markets by Region
- Regional Market Overview
7: Technology Evaluation
- Patent Evaluation
- New Developments
8: Industry Participants and Profiles
- Industry Strategies
- Leading Market Participants
- Company Profiles
9: Appendix I: Glossary of Terms
- Table 81: Glossary of Feed Terms and Feed Ingredient Definitions
- Table 82: Glossary of Cattle Terms and Definitions
10: Appendix II: U.S. State and Select Territory Feed Contacts
11: Appendix III: Number of Certified Organic Operations by Country
- Table 83: Number of Certified Organic Operations, by Country, Data as of July 23, 2017
12: Appendix IV: Safe Feed/Safe Food Certified Facilities
- Table 84: Safe Feed/Safe Food Certified Facilities, Data as of 7/27/2017
