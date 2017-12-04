Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2017) - Valencia Ventures Inc. (TSXV: VVI.H) ("Valencia" or the "Company") announces a correction to its press release issued on December 1, 2017. Reference in that press release to "Sun Country Farms" should read "Sun Country Organics".

For additional information, please contact:

Keith Driver

CEO of EarthRenew

Phone: (403) 860-8623

E-mail: kdriver@earthrenew.ca

Damian Lopez

President and CEO of Valencia

Phone: (416) 861-2269

E-mail: dlopez@fmresources.ca