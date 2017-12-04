

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Winklevos Twins, Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, have become the first investors to become billionaires from investing in Bitocoin, after the cryptocurrency hit a new high of $11,826.76 a coin on Sunday.



Winklevoss twins, known for suing Mark Zuckerberg, had revealed in 2013 that they owned $11 million worth of bitcoin. Since then the digital currency has gained over 1,000%.



The brothers made the investment on Bitcoins using the $65 million settlement won in a lawsuit against Facebook in 2011. The brothers had alleged that Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg had stolen their idea for a social network while all three were undergraduate students at Harvard.



Earlier this year, Winklevos brothers had tried to create an ETF for Bitcoin, however, their plan did not materialize after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rejected the application, due to potential of being fraud.



