World TV & Video Services Markets Database & Report 2017-2021 with Historical Data Since 2013

The "World TV & Video Services Markets - Database & Report" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Terrestrial - Satellite - Cable - IPTV - OTT - VOD - Data & forecasts up to 2021

This half-yearly updated observatory on the TV & Video services market includes a database and a state-of-the-art report. It covers the evolution of 41 countries and 11 regions and sub-regions and proposes a worldwide market consolidation.

The dataset provides historical data since 2013 and market forecasts up to 2021 on main audiovisual market indicators.

The report presents the analyses of experts on the main market trends as well as the upcoming evolutions.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key trends worldwide

1.2. Breakdown of Superfast broadband technologies

1.3. Leading countries, by FTTx solutions at December 2016

1.4. FTTH/B trends for the coming five years

2. Methodology

2.1. List of indicators by country

2.2. Definitions

2.3. Sources

3. FTTx access by region

3.1. FTTx access in Europe

3.1.1. Snapshot of FTTx access in Europe

3.1.2. Main superfast broadband European markets

3.1.3 Growth of superfast broadband in Europe

3.2. FTTx access in Asia

3.2.1. Snapshot of FTTx access in Asia

3.2.2. Main superfast broadband markets in Asia

3.2.3. Growth of superfast broadband in Asia

3.3. FTTx access in North America

3.3.1. Snapshot of FTTx access in North America

3.3.2. Growth of superfast broadband in North America

3.4. FTTx access in Latin America

3.4.1. Snapshot of FTTx access in Latin America

3.4.2. Latin America's leading superfast broadband markets

3.5. FTTx access in Middle East & Africa

3.5.1. Snapshot of FTTx access in Middle East & Africa

3.5.2. Main superfast broadband markets in Middle East & Africa

4. Major players

4.1. The globe's leading providers of superfast access

4.2. World FTTH/B leaders

4.3. Snapshot of the world's leading FTTH/B providers

4.4. Telcos vs. cablecos

4.5. Trends in technologies and architectures



Tables & Figures

1. Executive Summary

- Compared growth of VDSL and FTTH/B subscriptions, 2016-2021

- Breakdown of superfast broadband technologies, as of December 2016

- Geographical breakdown of the three main superfast broadband architectures, in December 2016

- "Top 5" FTTH/B countries at December 2016

- "Top 5" VDSL countries at December 2016

- "Top 5" FTTx/D3.0 countries at December 2016

- Growth of fixed broadband subscriptions and part of FTTH/B, 2016-2021

- Growth of worldwide FTTH/B take-up rate, 2016-2021

3. FTTx access by region

- Breakdown of FTTx access technologies in the main Western European countries, as of December 2016

- Breakdown of FTTx access technologies in the main Eastern European countries, as of December 2016

- Ranking of countries by number of superfast broadband subscribers (million) and proportion of the regional superfast broadband subscriber base (%), December 2016

- Breakdown of superfast broadband subscribers by country and technology, December 2016

- FTTH/B subscribers in Europe, Dec 2014 to Dec 2021 (million)

- VDSL subscribers in Europe, Dec 2014 to Dec 2021 (million)

- Breakdown of superfast access technologies in the main Asian countries, as of December 2016

- Top 10 countries in terms of superfast broadband subscribers (million) and share of the regional base (%), as of December 2016

- Breakdown of superfast broadband subscribers by country and technology, as of December 2016

- FTTH/B subscribers in APAC, Dec. 2014 to Dec. 2021 (million)

- Breakdown of superfast access technologies in North America, as of December 2016

- FTTH/B subscribers in North America, 2014 to 2021 (million)

- VDSL subscribers in North America, 2014 to 2021 (million)

- FTTx/D3.0 subscribers in North America, 2014 to 2021 (million)

- Breakdown of superfast access technologies in the main Latin American countries, as of December 2016

- Top 5 countries in terms of superfast broadband subscribers (million) and share of the regional base (%), as of end 2016

- Breakdown of superfast broadband subscribers by country and technology, as of December 2016

- Growth of FTTH/B subscribers in LATAM, 2014 to 2021 (million)

- Breakdown of superfast access technologies in Middle East & Africa, as of December 2016

- Top five countries in terms of superfast broadband subscribers (million) and share of the regional base (%), as of December 2016

- Growth of FTTH/B subscribers in Middle East & Africa, 2014 to 2021

4. Major players

- The globe's leading providers of superfast access

- Top 10 FTTH/B providers worldwide, as of December 2016

- Worldwide FTTH/B leaders (million), December 2016

- Geographical breakdown of FTTx/D3.0 subscribers, end 2016

- FTTx/D3.0 subscribers by region, December 2016

- Main FTTH/B architectures and technologies in the world, December 2016

