Global Commercial Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Markets to 2022 - Evaluate the CHP Market by Technology, Fuel Type and Geographical Region

The "Commercial Combined Heat and Power (CHP): Global Markets to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Global Market for Commercial Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Systems Should Reach $26.1 Billion by 2022 from $20.2 Billion in 2017 at a CAGR
The CHP system reduces the cost of electricity and heat production by increasing the thermal efficiency of the system. The CHP systems are used in industrial, commercial and residential applications. The report segments the market on the basis of end-use sector, fuel type, technology and equipment. The key technologies used in CHP systems are also covered at length. The report focuses on energy conservation technologies as well.
All major markets are further segmented on geography basis. The major geography covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Rest of World (RoW). Furthermore, a country specific breakdown of the CHP system market is also included in the report. Values were estimated on the basis of cumulative CHP installed capacity, annual CHP installed capacity, various application markets, average cost of technology and revenue generated from the sale of various equipment and services. The study covers the global commercial CHP market irrespective of the included countries. Countries were included mainly on the basis of total revenue generated. Major countries included in the report are the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan and India.
Estimated values used are based on manufacturers' total revenues and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation. Unit volumes of energy production as well as revenue generated from the sale of CHP systems and services were tracked in order to estimate the market. A large number of manufacturers as well as end users are profiled in the report for a better understanding of the market.
This report on the commercial CHP market provides a market overview, assesses application markets, provides an end user analysis, and evaluates the CHP market by technology, fuel type and geographical region. The major companies are profiled, and includes a detailed introduction, product portfolios and recent developments for each.
Report Includes
- An overview of the global commercial combined heat and power (CHP) market
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
- Breakdown of the market by application, technology, fuel, equipment, and geography
- Detailed analysis pertaining to the market's dynamics, including growth driving factors, restraints, challenges, and opportunities
- Information regarding market strategies, product launches, and mergers and acquisitions
- Profiles of major players in the industry
Key Topics Covered:
1: Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
2: Summary and Highlights
- Table Summary: Global Market for CHP Systems, by End-use Sector, Through 2022
- Figure Summary: Global Market for CHP Systems, by End-use Sector, 2016-2022
3: Market and Technology Background
- Abundant Supply and Low Price of Natural Gas in the U.S.
- Energy Sector Analysis
4: Market Breakdown by End-use Sector
- Industrial
- Commercial
- District Energy CHP
5: Market Breakdown by Technology
- Combined Cycle Technology
- Reciprocating Engine Technology
- Steam Turbine Technology
- Gas Turbine Technology
- Others
6: Market Breakdown by Equipment
- Gas and Steam Turbines
- Generator Sets
- Energy Storage Systems
- Steam Boilers
- Fuel Feed Systems
- Emission Controls
- Control Systems
7: Market Breakdown by Fuel
- Oil
- Natural Gas
- Coal
- Biomass
- Others
8: Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
9: Company Profiles
- 2G Energy Ag
- Abb Ltd.
- Aegis Energy Services Inc.
- Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.
- Ameresco Inc.
- Ballard Power Systems
- Bdr Thermea Group Bv
- Bosch Thermotechnik Gmbh
- Capstone Turbine Corp.
- Caterpillar Energy Solutions Gmbh
- Ceres Power Holdings Plc
- Centrax Gas Turbine
- Clarke Energy Ltd.
- Constellation Energy
- Cummins Power Generation
- Doosan Fuel Cell America
- Dresser-Rand
- E.On Se
- Edina Ltd.
- Elite Energy Systems Llc
- Ener-G Holdings Plc
- Fg Wilson
- Flexenergy Inc.
- Fuelcell Energy
- General Electric Co.
- Helen Ltd.
- Honda Power
- Honeywell International
- Intelligent Power Inc.
- Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd.
- Mtu Onsite Energy
- Mwm Gmbh
- National Trigeneration Chp Co. (Nttc)
- Qnergy
- Siemens Ag
- Solid Power
- Tecogen Inc.
- Tedom As
- Vaillant Group
- Veolia Environnement Sa
- Wartsila
- Yanmar Co. Ltd.
