TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/04/17 -- The common shares of NanoSphere Health Sciences Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

NanoSphere Health Sciences is a biotechnology company that has developed and is commercializing its patent-pending NanoSphere Delivery SystemTM, a ground breaking platform using nanotechnology for the delivery of biological agents such as cannabinoids, supplements, nutraceuticals and over-the-counter medications for the cannabis, pharmaceutical and animal health industries, and beyond. The NanoSphere Delivery SystemTM provides improved bioavailability, efficacy and onset of effect over traditional delivery systems, and represents one of the most important developments for advancing the non-invasive and user-friendly delivery of biological agents in over 25 years.

Under the brand name "Evolve", NanoSphere has already launched its acclaimed NanoSerumTM product for the recreational and medical cannabis markets in Colorado, and plans to build on that success by opening new markets for Evolve and developing and commercializing new applications for NanoSerumTM.

L'inscription a la cote de CSE des actions ordinaires de NanoSphere Health Sciences Inc. a ete approuvee.

Les documents d'inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com a la date de negociation.

NanoSphere Health Sciences est une societe de biotechnologie qui a developpe et commercialise son NanoSphere Delivery SystemTM, une plateforme revolutionnaire utilisant la nanotechnologie pour la distribution d'agents biologiques tels que les cannabinoides, les supplements, les nutraceutiques et les medicaments en vente libre pour le cannabis. les industries de la sante pharmaceutique et animale, et au-dela. Le NanoSphere Delivery SystemTM offre une biodisponibilite, une efficacite et un effet d'efficacite ameliores par rapport aux systemes d'administration traditionnels, et constitue l'un des developpements les plus importants pour faire progresser la distribution non invasive et conviviale d'agents biologiques depuis plus de 25 ans.

Sous la marque "Evolve", NanoSphere a deja lance son celebre produit NanoSerumTM pour les marches du cannabis recreatif et medical au Colorado, et prevoit de tirer parti de ce succes en ouvrant de nouveaux marches pour Evolve et en developpant et commercialisant de nouvelles applications pour NanoSerumTM.

Issuer/Emetteur: NanoSphere Health Sciences Inc. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): NSHS Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres emis et en 96 070 546 circulation: Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres reserves pour 9 781 790 emission: CSE Sector/Categorie: Life Sciences/Sciences biologiques CUSIP: 63010P 10 0 ISIN: CA 63010P 10 0 9 Boardlot/Quotite: 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de negociation: CDN$/$CDN Listing Date/Date de l'inscription: le 4 decembre/December 2017 Trading Date/Date de negociation: le 5 decembre/December 2017 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Cloture de l'exercice financier: December 31/Le 31 decembre Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: AST Trust Company (Canada)

Contacts:

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Listings

(416) 367-7340

Listings@thecse.com

www.thecse.com



