New AREVA and Korea Hydro Nuclear Power Co., Ltd. (KHNP) recently signed, in the presence of Nicolas Hulot, French Minister for the Ecological and Inclusive Transition and Paik Ungyu, South Korea's Minister for Trade, Industry and Energy, an important agreement to strengthen their cooperation in dismantling during.

The agreement was signed by Lee Kwansup, CEO of KHNP and Arnaud Gay, New AREVA's Senior Vice President, International Operations, representing Philippe Knoche, CEO of New AREVA.

This agreement establishes the framework for cooperation between KHNP and New AREVA in the areas of the cleanup and dismantling of reactors.

For Arnaud Gay, "The agreement confirms the international recognition of New AREVA's know-how in dismantling and strengthens our relations with South Korea and with KHNP".

With expertise garnered on the decommissioning and dismantling market for more than 45 years, New AREVA is ideally positioned to propose reliable and safe solutions to nuclear operators worldwide. New AREVA benefits from vast experience in project management and engineering in decommissioning and dismantling across the whole nuclear cycle and also offers solutions for used fuel and waste management.

