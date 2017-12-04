Global Anti-aging Drugs Market 2017-2021 - Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.06%

DUBLIN, December 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Anti-aging Drugs Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global anti-aging drugs market to grow at a CAGR of 8.06% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Anti-aging drugs market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales of various drugs in the market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growing disposable income and healthcare expenditure in developing countries. Growing disposable income in developing countries such as India and China has attracted investors from around the world.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Technological advancements. Continuous technological advancements are taking place in the global anti-aging drugs market. Vendors have introduced advanced collagen-based materials such as bovine collagen and bioengineered human collagen, which contain lidocaine as dermal fillers.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Side effects associated with facial aesthetic products use. Despite being minimally invasive in nature, all medical procedures and the products used in the procedures have a defined set of risks as side effects. The popular aesthetic products used in cosmetology such as BOTOX and dermal fillers also have their own set of side effects alog with the defined benefits.

Key vendors

Allergan

Galderma

Merz Pharma

Sanofi

Other prominent vendors

Canbex Therapeutics

Daewoong Pharmaceutical

MMJ PhytoTech

Revitacare

SciVision Biotech

Sun Pharmaceuticals

Suneva Medical

Syneron

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market Landscape



Part 06: Market Segmentation By Route Of Administration (RoA)



Part 07: Regional Landscape



Part 08: Decision Framework



Part 09: Drivers And Challenges



Part 10: Market Trends



Part 11: Vendor Landscape



Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis



Part 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fsvtbk/global_antiaging





