Global Styrene Butadiene Rubber Market 2017-2021 - Constant Fluctuating Cost of Raw Materials Poses Major Market Challenges

The "Global Styrene Butadiene Rubber Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global styrene butadiene rubber market to grow at a CAGR of 5.06% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Styrene Butadiene Rubber Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is rising demand for bio-based feedstock. The use of bio-based feedstock in the production of synthetic rubber is one of the rising trends. The development of renewable chemicals for the production of rubber is growing rapidly on the grounds of achieving sustainability. High prices and indefinite supply of petroleum raw materials and natural rubber have stimulated the use of renewable feedstock for the production of synthetic rubber.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing demand from the automotive industry. The automotive industry is one of the key end-user industries of SBR. The automotive sector holds the maximum share of the SBR market in terms of consumption. SBR is used extensively in the industry for the production of tires. An upsurge in the price of natural rubber has impelled tire manufacturers to widely replace the product with synthetic rubber, in which SBR is one of the least expensive products. Manufacturers depend more on synthetic rubber to enhance the quality of the products by increasing the tensile strength. Moreover, SBR exhibits strong durability and rolling resistance. It is primarily used for passenger car and motorcycle tires as it delivers good grip performances.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fluctuating cost of raw materials. Constant fluctuations in the price of raw materials used in the production of SBR poses a major challenge to manufacturers of SBR. Naphtha and monomers, such as ethylene and propylene, the major raw materials production of SBR are manufactured from ethane and propane. The feedstocks, styrene and butadiene, are produced from crude oil sources. Styrene is produced by the dehydrogenation of ethylbenzene, a reaction product of ethylene and benzene, both of which are derivatives of petroleum. However, butadiene is entirely derived as a by-product of ethylene steam cracking of gas oil or naphtha feedstocks.

Key vendors

Asahi Kasei

Bridgestone

Exxon Mobil

LANXESS

MICHELIN

Other prominent vendors

China National Petroleum

China Petroleum & Chemical

Grupo Dynasol

JSR

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/slnck6/global_styrene





