Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port': Notice of 9M 2017 Financial Results 04-Dec-2017 / 19:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press-release Notice of NCSP Group Financial Results for 9M 2017 04.12.2017 NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP, MoEx: NMTP) hereby announces that it will publish consolidated financial results for the nine months, ended 30 Septembers 2017, prepared under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), on Tuesday, 05 December 2017, at 11:00 Moscow time. Conference call for investors and analysts hosted by NCSP Group management will be held on Tuesday, 05 December 2017, at 16:00 Moscow time. Call title: NCSP Group Financial Results for 9 months 2017 Russian call ID: 51382040 English call ID: 89628916 Dial-in numbers: Russia: +7 495 221 6523; 8 10 8002 041 40 11 UK and Europe: +44 203 043 24 40; 0 808 238 17 74 US: +1 877 887 41 63 Webcast registration link http://www.audio-webcast.com/cgi-bin/visitors.ssp?fn=visitor&id=5213 [1] Media are welcome in listen-only mode. About NCSP Group NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia and the third largest in Europe by cargo turnover in 2016. NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as GDRs (NCSP). NCSP Group volumes in 2016 totaled 147 million tons. NCSP Group consists of: PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, Novorossiysk Grain Terminal LLC, OJSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, OJSC IPP, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, JSC SFP. Contacts Kristina Senko, Public Relations: KSenko@ncsp.com Mikhail Shchur, Investor Relations: MShchur@ncsp.com ISIN: US67011U2087 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: NCSP Sequence No.: 4944 End of Announcement EQS News Service 635561 04-Dec-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c851cc89487e793b6524ca32fd058808&application_id=635561&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 04, 2017 13:06 ET (18:06 GMT)